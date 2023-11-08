UTTAR PRADESH ELVISH YADAV APPEARS BEFORE POLICE IN SNAKE VENOM CASE

Noida: Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav appeared before Noida police late Tuesday night in connection with a snake venom case, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander said, "YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case."

Yadav, winner of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, was among those named in the FIR lodged here last week under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. Five of those alleged accused have since been arrested by the Police. Noida police had on Tuesday sent a notice to Yadav in connection with the case. An FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. Speaking on the matter, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Saxena said, "Law will take its course and no celebrity is bigger than the law."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that he has no influence on the case proceedings and emphasized that the police would take action if Elvish is found guilty. Meanwhile, the YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.