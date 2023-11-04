RAJASTHAN POLICE RELEASE BIG BOSS OTT WINNER ELVISH YADAV AFTER NOIDA POLICE TOLD TO LET HIM GO

Kota (Rajasthan): Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who had courted controversy over the use of "snake venom" in a rave party was caught by the Kota police during the vehicle checking drive in Rajasthan. But, he was released immediately by the police. Ramganjmandi Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Chandra sharing information said, "We contacted our Noida counterpart in Uttar Pradesh and enquired about a warrant pending against Elvish Yadav. The Noida police's reply was negative. He was released from the Rajasthan police custody."

After the model code of conduct came into force, the Suket police were conducting checks near the National Highway (NH-52) toll plaza. During the vehicle checking drive at 6 pm a car from Jhalawar was coming and it was on its way to Kota. Three to four people were sitting inside the car and the vehicle registration number was that of Maharashtra. The speed of the car was faster. But, when policemen at the checkpost raised their hands, the car was stopped.