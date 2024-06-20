International T-Shirt Day - Celebrating The Popular Garment

Hyderabad: International T-Shirt Day is celebrated on June 21. The Day is a celebration of this adaptable garment of apparel that Spreadshirt started in 2008.

The Tee-Shirt initially appeared in an advertisement by Cooper Underwear Company with the slogan "No Safety Pins-No Needle-No Thread-No Buttons" before it gained popularity in 1904. T-shirt sales reached US$180 million that year after its big-screen debut in actor Marlon Brando in the 1951 movie "A Streetcar Named Desire."

The Origin of the T-Shirt

The t-shirt as we know it today is an apparel staple. The origins of the t-shirt date back to the late 19th century, when labourers would cut their jumpsuits in half to keep cool in warmer months of the year. The first manufactured t-shirt was invented between the Spanish-American War in 1898, and 1913 when the U.S. Navy began issuing them as standard undershirts.

Even then, it took until 1920 for the actual term “t-shirt” to be inducted into the English dictionary, thanks to F. Scott Fitzgerald being the first person to publish the word in his novel This Side of Paradise.

"So early in September Amory," wrote Fitzgerald, "provided with ‘six suits summer underwear, six suits winter underwear, one sweater or T-shirt, one jersey, one overcoat, winter, etc, set out for New England, the land of schools."

Reasons for T-Shirts becoming so popular

Comfort is Key: At the heart of the T-shirt's popularity lies its unparalleled comfort. Made from soft, breathable fabrics like cotton, T-shirts provide an unmatched ease of wear.

Affordability: One of the key factors driving the popularity of t-shirts is their affordability. T-shirts are relatively inexpensive to produce, making them accessible to people from all walks of life. This affordability factor, coupled with their versatility, makes t-shirts a staple in wardrobes across the globe.

Adaptability: T-shirts have earned their status as a wardrobe staple, thanks to their versatility and ease of styling. Whether paired with jeans for a casual look or dressed up with a blazer for a more polished ensemble, t-shirts effortlessly adapt to any outfit. Their ability to effortlessly blend comfort with style makes them indispensable in modern fashion.

The popularity of t-shirts can be attributed to a combination of factors, including affordability, versatility, and their association with fast fashion.

Facts about International T-Shirt Day

This versatile closet staple first came into popularity in 1904 It began with a magazine ad from the Cooper Underwear Company This ad portrayed two men in separate photos, the first looking uncomfortable in his tradition undershirt with buttons which were falling off and looking sloppy, the second of a man with a moustache and smoking a cigar in what is now the modern-day long-sleeve crew-neck T-shirt Cooper Underwear Company was pushing 'The Bachelor Shirt' and advertised with the slogan 'No Safety Pins-No Needle-No Thread-No Buttons' The concept caught on quickly, and shortly after the US Navy began requiring undershirts with no buttons for their sailors The crew-neck style originated with traditional long johns popular with men during the 19th century Crew-necks were given the push into the spotlight through this ad In the following years, the style gained popularity, first debuting in print in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 'This Side of Paradise.'. The garment’s first appearance on the big screen was in 1951 in actor Marlon Brando in the film 'A Streetcar Named Desire' T-shirts have since evolved from being simple undergarments to a way to express oneself The 1950s saw the beginning of printed T-shirts. Companies quickly took advantage of this as a method of advertising Disney began printing images of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters as well as resort names on T-shirts and it was soon followed by other companies looking for new ways to promote their brands Moving into the 1960s, the T-shirt became a platform for people to wear and show off their favourite rock bands Album covers made their way onto T-shirts and soon after, the garment began to be the host for people to share political images as well Then the end of the 1960s brought colourful expression to the T-shirt in the form of tie-dye One of the most iconic T-shirt designs was brought to light in 1977 by graphic designer Milton Glaser In a marketing campaign for New York state, the “I (heart) NY” T-shirt was born and has since been imitated in other souvenirs and on T-shirts by other cities worldwide.

Which country is the cheapest place to make a t-shirt

Determining the cheapest place to make a t-shirt depends on various factors, including labour costs, material costs, infrastructure, and regulations. Historically, countries in Asia, like India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Cambodia, have been popular choices for T-shirt manufacturing and also host famous T-shirt manufacturers due to their relatively low labour costs.

India: The T-shirt manufacturing industry in India is characterised by a diverse range of manufacturers and textile hubs like Tirupur and Ludhiana, leveraging a large pool of skilled labour and offering a variety of fabrics

Pakistan: Pakistan benefits from its well-established textile industry, with major centres in Karachi and Lahore, despite challenges posed by political instability

China: China, a dominant player, boasts advanced manufacturing capabilities in provinces like Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu, although facing challenges like rising labour costs

Vietnam: Vietnam’s T-shirt manufacturing industry has emerged rapidly, supported by competitive labour costs and improving infrastructure

Cambodia: Cambodia's garment sector benefits from preferential trade agreements, yet encounters challenges with labour rights and infrastructure

Bangladesh: Bangladesh stands as one of the largest exporters of ready-made garments, including T-shirts, driven by low labour costs and preferential trade agreements, albeit facing scrutiny over labour rights