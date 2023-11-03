WATCH: Elvish Yadav denies charges against him in Noida rave party case, says 'There is not even 1% truth in this'
WATCH: Elvish Yadav denies charges against him in Noida rave party case, says 'There is not even 1% truth in this'
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has given his response after he made headlines on Friday morning following reports of an FIR against him in a case related to a rave party. The news came after a rave party was busted in Noida by the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police, resulting in the arrest of five individuals. According to media reports, the accused individuals admitted to supplying snakes to the YouTuber.
Additionally, a video from the party, as reported by a newswire, featured Elvish holding and playing with the snake. It is reported that the FIR has been registered under wildlife sections 9,39,49,50, 51, and IPC section 120B, with the authorities also discovering approximately 20 ml of snake venom. Furthermore, a report stated that Elvish Yadav has been absconding in relation to this matter.
In response to these allegations, Elvish Yadav has refuted the claims and labeled all reports as fake. He has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the authorities and take responsibility if any evidence is found against him. Through a video shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter, currently known as X, he stated, "Jitne bhi aarop mere upar lage hain saare bebuniyaad hain, saare fake hain. 1% bhi inme sachai nahi hai. (All the accusations against me are baseless and completely false. There is not even 1% truth in this."
He further said, "Ye jitne bhi ilzaam lage hain inse mera koi lena dena nahi hai door door tak. Agar ye prove hote hain to uski zimmedari main lene ke liye taiyar hoon (I have absolutely nothing to do with all these allegations. If they are proven, I am ready to accept the consequences)." That's not all. Elvish also clarified the video showing him with a snake, explaining that it was from a music video that is six months old. He additionally asserted, "Don't believe in everything."
Moving to his professional endeavors, Elvish will soon appear on the show Temptation Island alongside Abhishek Malhan. The show is scheduled to be aired on November 3 on Jio Cinema.