Additionally, a video from the party, as reported by a newswire, featured Elvish holding and playing with the snake. It is reported that the FIR has been registered under wildlife sections 9,39,49,50, 51, and IPC section 120B, with the authorities also discovering approximately 20 ml of snake venom. Furthermore, a report stated that Elvish Yadav has been absconding in relation to this matter.

In response to these allegations, Elvish Yadav has refuted the claims and labeled all reports as fake. He has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the authorities and take responsibility if any evidence is found against him. Through a video shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter, currently known as X, he stated, "Jitne bhi aarop mere upar lage hain saare bebuniyaad hain, saare fake hain. 1% bhi inme sachai nahi hai. (All the accusations against me are baseless and completely false. There is not even 1% truth in this."