Hyderabad: Elvish Yadav's rumored ex-girlfriend, Kirti Mehra, has sparked speculations about her potential participation in Bigg Boss 17. In a viral video, Kirti hints at exciting news, mentioning that only a select few are aware of it, but soon, everyone will find out. Her friend adds to the suspense, suggesting that something significant is on the horizon, and her entry into the show will be revealed on October 17.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with fans sharing their thoughts on Kriti's participation in Bigg Boss 17. Some believe that YouTubers will dominate this season, while others express support for Kirti, citing her as a strong contestant. Meanwhile, netizens are also discussing is Kriti and Elvish really dated in the past as many fans claim that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has never mentioned her name so far.

Interestingly, Elvish Yadav had previously expressed disinterest in participating in Bigg Boss 17, even contemplating returning the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 trophy due to hate and negativity. It remains to be seen whether Kirti, his former rumored love interest, can navigate the challenges of a captive reality show like Bigg Boss.