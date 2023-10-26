ELVISH YADAV EXTORTION CASE ACCUSED ARRESTED WANTED TO BECOME MILLIONAIRE OVERNIGHT SAYS POLICE

Gurugram: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has received alleged death threats with miscreants demanding extortion of Rs 1 crore, sources said. On receiving the threat, Elvish Yadav complained to the Gurugram Police, after which the Gurugram Police immediately took action and registered a case against unknown miscreants. Police has arrested the accused in the case.

Death threat to Elvish Yadav: According to the information, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media influencer Elvish Yadav, living in Wazirabad, Cyber City Gurugram, had received a threatening call recently. The criminal who made the call demanded extortion money of Rs 1 crore from Elvish Yadav. The miscreant had threatened to kill him if the money was not paid, he said in the complaint.

According to police sources, extortion was demanded through WhatsApp call on Oct 17. Sources said that it being a high profile case, Gurugram Police has arrested the criminal who threatened Elvish Yadav from Vadnagar, Gujarat. The name of the accused is Shakir Matrani, who works as an RTO agent. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that accused Shakir had demanded extortion money from Elvish Yadav in the greed of becoming a millionaire overnight.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya said that a case has been registered under section 384, 386 of IPC and the accused has been arrested from Vadnahar, Gujarat. Preparations are being made to interrogate the accused by taking him on remand, he said. “It will be found out whether anyone else was involved with the accused or not,” the ACP added.

Who is Elvish Yadav? Siddharth alias Elvish Yadav, a resident of Wazirabad village of Gurugram, came into limelight when he made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The popularity of Elvish helped him win the title of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Huge fan following: Elvish Yadav is very active and highly popular on all social media platforms. Elvish Yadav has more than 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, 15.7 million followers on Instagram. Elvish Yadav has 4.5 million followers on Facebook and has more than 701K followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.