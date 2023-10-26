Hyderabad: Winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, known for his popular social media content, is currently in the spotlight for an alarming situation. It has been reported that the YouTuber has filed an FIR after receiving multiple extortion calls demanding a whopping sum of Rs 1 crore. The police officials are currently investigating the matter.

The incident unfolded when Elvish Yadav received an anonymous phone call demanding an amount of Rs 1 crore. Subsequently, the social media influencer took immediate action and sought help from the Gurugram police by filing a complaint on October 25.

Elvish Yadav's popularity skyrocketed after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he made history as the first wild card entry to secure the Bigg Boss trophy. From the moment he stepped inside the Bigg Boss house, he captivated everyone's attention, establishing himself as a standout contestant.

In one of his recent vlogs, Yadav shared an unexpected turn of events. Displaying his treasured trophy, he expressed his willingness to give it back in order to put an end to the hatred and controversies that have surrounded him. He pointed to the trophy as the primary source of all the troubles, which arose due to his public disagreement with the first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan.

Even prior to his remarkable Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey, Elvish Yadav was widely recognized within the content creators' community. Hailing from Gurugram in Haryana, he boasts two successful YouTube channels, namely Elvish Yadav and Elvish Yadav Vlogs, which collectively have an impressive following of 14.5 million and 7.5 million subscribers respectively.