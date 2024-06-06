ETV Bharat / state

Former Etv Bharat Journalist Dies As Electric Pole Falls On Him During Storm In Patiala

Avinash Kamboj had worked as a stringer at ETV Bharat for many years. He died of head injuries after an electric pole fell on him last evening.

Patiala: Senior journalist Avinash Kamboj died after an electric pole fell on him during a storm in Patiala on Wednesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident took place in Arya Samaj Park also known as Tanki Wala Park in Patiala when Kamboj was on his way home. He suffered severe head injuries.

Kamboj worked in the field of journalism for many years. He worked for ETV Bharat as a stringer for many years and has experience of working in ANI, Spokesman and many media houses.

His body has been kept at the morgue of the Government Rajindra Hospital of Patiala. A pall of gloom has descended in the journalist fraternity. Avinash was the sole earning member of the house and his sudden demise has left his bereaved family in a tough situation.

Newly elected MP Dharamvir Gandhi visited Kamboj's family. He assured that he will talk to the administration and appeal to the Punjab government for justice and compensation for Kamboj's family. "I condemn the administrative officials as none of them came to meet his family members," he added .

A severe storm accompanied by heavy rainfall lashed Punjab last evening and many trees were uprooted due to the high-velocity winds. Losses amounting to several lakhs were incurred by the people.

