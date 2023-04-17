Shimla Himachal Pradesh Come April 23 the historic building and summer retreat of the President will be thrown open for public viewing The 173yearold building is maintained by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat located in New Delhi Apart from this the Himachal Pradesh police are also deputed in front of the building for security purposes Visitors and tourists can visit the historical building by booking tickets online by paying nominal fees Besides one can book an online ticket on the website —rashtrapatibhavangovin Tourists from India will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 while foreigners will have to pay Rs 250 The entry of children to the building below 8 years of age will be free The historic building will be open for viewing till June 30 2023 Besides students belonging to government schools will also get free entry to the buildingShimla the capital of Himachal Pradesh has the distinction of having a President s summer retreat Besides Shimla Presdent s summer retreat is located in Hyderabad also The building is located in Mashobra area close to Shimla Several interesting anecdotes are associated with this 173yearold historic building situated in Shimla In one such story former President Ram Nath Kovind visited Shimla in May 2017 at the invitation of Acharya DevvratAlso read Watch video President Droupadi Murmu flies maiden sortie on Sukhoi fighter jetAt that time Kovind was not holding the post of President of India Hence he did not get an opportunity to see the summer retreat Kovind was deprived of the experience of visiting the retreat as permission was not granted by Rashtrapanti Bhavan Secretariat in New Delhi But just after one month on May 28 2017 Ram Nath Kovind the NDA candidate for the President s post Kovind who became President of India during the summer retreat at Shimla was waiting to welcome him with open arms