Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki Among 5 Convicted Of Arson; Court To Announce Quantum On June 7

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 7:09 AM IST

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki arriving at an MP/MLA court. (PTI Photo)

An MP-MLA court in Kanpur Monday convicted jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and four others of harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot about 19 months back.

Judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi has listed the case on June 7, and the quantum of punishment is likely to pronounced on that day.

The convicted include the MLA's brother Rizwan Solanki, builder Shauqat Ali, Mohammad Sharif and Izrail alias 'Aate wala'. The quintet set Nazir Fatima's house afire on November 7 in 2022. A four-time MLA, Solanki, is now lodged in Maharajganj jail.

