Tezpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took her maiden sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. President Murmu arrived at the IAF station early today morning where she was accorded the guard of honor by the air force. The President was accompanied by senior IAF officers on the occasion.

After taking the guard of honor from the IAF, the President along with the senior officers headed to the runway. The President posed for the photographs before getting into the Sukhoi MKI fighter aircraft while an IAF pilot also accompanied her. The IAF fighter pilot carrying the President accelerated along the runway before flying into the skies.

The sortie by the President on the IAF fighter aircraft gains significance in the backdrop of border dispute with China. The President's sortie comes close to the heels of China releasing third batch of Chinese names of villages in the Indian state. Whiel India considers Arunachal as its integral part, China claims the state as part of South Tibet.

The sortie comes on the 2nd day of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Assam. She arrived in the state on Friday. On her first day of the visit, the President inaugurated the Gaj Utsav- 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park and also flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition- 2023 at Guwahati organised by Assam Mountaineering Association at Guwahati.

The President conveyed her best wishes to the team for the success of the expedition. The President also graced the function to mark the completion of 75 years of Gauhati High Court at Guwahati which was attended by Justice, D Y Chandrachud and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The President also launched a mobile app ‘Bhoroxa’ made for the safety of women and elderly people.