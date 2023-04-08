Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday arrived at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam where she will undertake her maiden sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. President Murmu arrived at the IAF station early today morning where she was accorded the guard of honor by the air force. The sortie by the President on the IAF fighter aircraft close to Arunachal Pradesh gains significance and comes close to the heels of China releasing third batch of Chinese names of villages in the Indian state.

China has been claiming the state as part of South Tibet. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Assam on Friday on her two-day visit. On her arrival in the state, the President inaugurated the Gaj Utsav- 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park. She also flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition- 2023 at Guwahati.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to undertake maiden Sukhoi sortie from Tezpur tomorrow

The expedition was organised by Assam Mountaineering Association at Guwahati. The President conveyed her best wishes to the team for the success of the expedition. Later in the day, President Murmu graced the function to mark the completion of 75 years of Gauhati High Court at Guwahati. Chuef Justice, D Y Chandrachud and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the President also launched a mobile app ‘Bhoroxa’ made for the safety of women and elderly people. In her address, President Murmu said that the Gauhati High Court holds a unique place in India’s judicial landscape. After its inception in 1948, it had jurisdiction over seven states for more than six decades and still has jurisdiction over four states, she said.