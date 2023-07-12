Shimla: Himachal Pradesh disaster management and mitigation department has declared that as many as 80 persons have been killed in rain related incidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. The death toll in the recent spell that began on Saturday rose to 31, authorities said on Tuesday while taking took stock of the havoc caused by the incessant rains. Landslides and floods have led to blockage nearly 1,300 roads and damaged 40 major bridges.

Casualties-The state emergency response centre pegged the cumulative loss at about Rs 1,050 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24. Data from the centre show 80 were killed, while 10 are still reported missing. Of 80 rain related deaths reported so far, the data attributed 24 to road accidents, 21 to landslides, 12 to fall from height, seven to accidental drowning, five to flash floods, four to electrocution, two to snake bite and five were recorded as others.

1,299 roads blocked-Data showed 1,299 roads as blocked due to landslides and floods. The supply of essential items was hit in Shimla and Manali, as the Chandigarh-Manali and the Shimla-Kalka national highways were closed following landslides, caving-in of roads and flooding. A total of 3,737 water supply schemes were affected, 79 houses have been damaged completely and 333 partially. Bus service was suspended on 1,284 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC), officials said.

Also read-CM Sukhu conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas, HP govt tries to restore road transport, power supply

CM estimates losses at Rs 4,000 cr-In Kullu's Sainj area alone, around 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away, revealed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The CM conducted an aerial survey of the Kasol, Manikaran, Kheer Ganga and Pulga areas. He later interacted with tourists stranded in Kullu and joined them for a meal. Earlier on Monday, Sukhu said the state is in the process of assessing the rain damage and preliminary estimates according to him would range between Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 crore.

Letup in rainfall to help complete rescue-Officiating Director General of Police Satwant Atwal said 250 tourists are stranded in Chandertal, 300 in Sissu in the Lahaul and Spiti district and 300 in parts of Mandi district. Sources said the rescue will be attempted on Wednesday and complete with the let-up in the rainfall on Tuesday. Authorities intensify the restoration of damaged infrastructure. The Shimla-Kalka highway, blocked due to a cave-in following a landslide at the Chakki Mor area near Jabli, has been partially restored for one-way traffic. According to officials, about 800 people are still stranded at Chandertal and Pagal Nallah in Lahaul and different parts of Mandi.

Also read-Monsoon Mayhem: IMD predicts more rains for next four days across country

Schools shut till July 15, competitive exam rescheduled-The government has issued orders declaring rain holidays to all government and private schools till July 15. Similar orders were issued to the higher education institutions across the hill state. The inclement weather has forced the state public service commission to reschedule its competitive examination to August 20.

Water supply disrupted- Heavy silt in water has affected pumping forcing the administration to supply water through tankers across the capital city which was lacking in potable water supply for the fourth consecutive day. On Tuesday, 6.58 mld (million litre per day) of water was supplied in Shimla against the average 42-45 mld. The meteorological department has warned of the possibility of moderate to high flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts.

Also read-Himachal floods: 17 dead, CM Sukhwinder asks PM Modi to declare 'national calamity'(with PTI inputs)