Shimla/New Delhi/Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours. The forecast suggests that there won't any respite for the already rain battered Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by rains over the last few days.

Forecast for Northwest India: Light to moderate rains with isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. It would abate after July 10, the IMD said.

In East and adjoining Northeast India, light to moderate rains with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 2-3 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 4 days and in Jharkhand on July 12 & 13, according to the weather office.

In West, the weather bureau said light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall will to continue over Konkan & Goa and Gujarat region for next 4 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 13 and 14.

In Centre, Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during next 4 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 11 and 12, the Meteorological office said. The IMD said South India will receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during next 4 days.

A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours, senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said.

Leader of the Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said the state recorded unprecented rains in the past few days. I am concerned over the loss of lives and damage to public infrastructure. Himachal had "not seen such rain in its history" as over 12 major bridges have been damaged.

"We never saw such a situation in the past several years. I am very concerned over the prevailing situation in the state. Several big and small rivers are in spate and if the situation persists over the next few days, there could be further damage," he said. The rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature's fury in the state has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

Tourists were stranded in parts of the hill-state, with the loss of infrastructure estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs. 4,000 crore. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to the Himachal CM on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre.