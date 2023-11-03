The vehicle was on its way from Jasal to Bhalindi when the accident happened. Villagers heard a sound when the accident took place and rushed towards the spot. They found the wreckage of the vehicle and started the rescue operation and informed the police.

Meanwhile, the convoy of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh passing through the spot stopped the vehicle and helped to take the injured to Civil Hospital Sunni, who were later referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). Vikramaditya Singh has expressed grief over the road accident. The Karsog administration has issued immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured. Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) Geetanjali Thakur said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.