Five killed, six injured in Himachal's Karsog accident
Published: 22 minutes ago
Five killed, six injured in Himachal's Karsog accident
Published: 22 minutes ago
Karsog: At least five people died and six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Alsindi on Karsog-Shimla road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Harikrishna (45), Suraksha Devi (40), Lata Devi (40), Kaura Devi (36) and Nirmala Devi (56). All were the residents of Jassal. The injured have been identified as Kamlesh, Reema Devi, Manorama Devi, Krishna Devi, Satya Devi and Savitri Devi.
The vehicle was on its way from Jasal to Bhalindi when the accident happened. Villagers heard a sound when the accident took place and rushed towards the spot. They found the wreckage of the vehicle and started the rescue operation and informed the police.
Meanwhile, the convoy of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh passing through the spot stopped the vehicle and helped to take the injured to Civil Hospital Sunni, who were later referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). Vikramaditya Singh has expressed grief over the road accident. The Karsog administration has issued immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured. Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) Geetanjali Thakur said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and the best treatment for the injured.