UP COUPLE 2 KIDS KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT 4 CHILDREN HOSPITALISED

Bahraich: A couple and their two children, aged four months and 10 years, died after the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding pickup van in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said on Tuesday. The couple's four other children who were also riding on the same bike are currently undergoing treatment.

The accident took place at around 10.30 pm on Trimuhani Road near Nanpara Bypass Vegetable Market on Monday night. The man was taking his wife and six children on a bike to his in-law's house in Karehna village under Hardi police station area. A pickup van heading from the opposite direction collided with the bike leaving the husband-wife dead on the spot. All six children were hospitalised and two of them died this morning

Four other children are currently undergoing treatment in Bahraich District Hospital. After getting information about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi went to the district hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured children.

The deceased couple has been identified as Durgesh and Shakuntala while their children are Sajal (10) and four-month-old Ragini. They were residents of Kajijot Akelwa Bazar under Ramgaon police station area. Those who are currently hospitalised are Lakshmi (12), Komal (8), Manisha (6) and Shivangi (4).

On getting information about the accident, police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. Among the six children, the condition of Sajal and Ragini was critical and Dr Shivam Mishra referred them to a hospital in Lucknow.