Panipat (Haryana) : An encounter took place between police and gangsters in Samalkha, Haryana, late on Friday night. In which two miscreants were injured due to bullet injuries. Both were brought to the Civil Hospital in Panipat for treatment. Where doctors declared one dead. The deceased gangster has been identified as Rakesh alias Raka.

Raka was a younger brother of Priyavrat Fauji, the accused gangster in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala. Fauji was known as the sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Raka, who was killed in the latest encounter, was a resident of Garhi Sisana village of Sonipat. Panipat SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that the exchange of fire took place after the Police had tried to intercept the two miscreants for extorting traders and going towards Delhi by car.

The Police put up a blockade at Samalkha where the miscreants opened fire on the police team. In response to which the police also fired. In this encounter, both the miscreants were injured. Out of which one died. The injured gangster has been identified as Sonu alias Praveen, a resident of Siddharth Nagar of Panipat. Sonu's treatment is going on in Panipat Civil Hospital.

Also Read : Salman Khan receives death threats on social media

At the same time, the dead body of Rakesh has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital. SP Ajit Singh said that the miscreants Rakesh alias Raka and Sonu were wanted in the case of demanding extortion. Apart from this, they had opened fire on a person riding an Audi car in Kurukshetra. In this case also both were wanted. Both were identified on the basis of CCTV footage recovered from there.

"We have asked the doctor to get detailed videography and photography done of all the injuries of Rakesh alias Raka. At present, the doctors told that Rakesh has injury marks only on his leg", said SP Ajit Singh. According to sources, a few days ago, Rakesh had a rift with his two associates and one of them informed the police about his movements.

After the information, the police camped near Narayana Road from Dhodpur village. Meanwhile, information was received that the miscreants were coming in a silver Baleno car without a number plate. After which the police stopped people coming and going on Dhodpura and Narayana Road. Police personnel were deployed at both ends.

From Dhodpur, the police vehicles followed the car of the miscreants. When the miscreants reached the bridge near the fields in the middle of the way, the police surrounded their car from all sides. Seeing the police all around, the miscreants got down from the car and started firing on them. Meanwhile, the police also retaliated. The policemen shot bullets in the legs of the miscreants and overpowered them. Rakesh became unconscious after being shot in the leg.

The SP said that a few days ago, ransom was demanded from Mitthan Bhandar trader and a dairy operator of the city. Both were threatened with death for not paying extortion money. In this case, both these accused were running a gang, which was wanted by the police. On Friday evening, they again came out to extort but the police intercepted them.

Gangster Priyavrat Fauji is on remand of Kurukshetra police currently in the firing case on businessman Sanjay Bura in Kurukshetra. Kurukshetra police had brought Priyavrat from Karnal jail on production warrant.