Delhi Police raids house of accused Neelam Devi in Haryana's Jind

Jind (Haryana): The Special team of the Delhi Police on Sunday raided the house of Neelam Devi, one of the six accused arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach case, in Jind district of Haryana, sources said. An official said that the special team of Delhi Police reached the house of Neelam at Ghaso village of Jind district of Haryana on Sunday night and started searching the premises in connection with the case.

The Delhi Police team was accompanied by the local police including Uchana SHO Balwan Singh besides Women police. Sources said that the police have also interrogated Neelam's family members in connection with the Parliament security breach case. It was not immediately known whether the raiding team of the Delhi Police recovered any incriminating documents during the search operation.

Neelam Devi is among the six arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament attack, on Dec 13. Devi, along with another arrested accused identified as Amol Shinde is accused to have released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Inside the parliament, two arrested accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour of the parliament and released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans. The duo was later overpowered by the MPs and later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Besides Devi, Shinde, Sharma and Manoranjan D, the Delhi Police has arrested two more accused Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. The Delhi Police has invoked terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against the six accused in the case. Sources said that the police might add more sections including Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) in the FIR registered on December 13 after police recovered burnt mobile phone pieces in Rajasthan on the disclosure of accused Lalit Jha.

Meanwhile, accused Neelam Devi of Haryana is said to be an activist who has been a prominent face of various protests including the farmers' movement in the past. Family members said that Neelam was preparing for civil services by staying in a PG behind Red Square Market in Hisar. On November 25, she had left the house saying she was going to Hisar. Neelam's brother said that she used to participate in the farmers' movement with the villagers.

Family members have filed an application in Patiala House Court seeking permission to meet Neelam who is in Delhi Police custody. Hearing is to be held in this matter today. Many organizations including Khap Panchayat and INLD have come forward in support of Neelam. INLD Women's Cell Principal General Secretary Sunaina Chautala said that Neelam has the full support of INLD party. She said that INLD is with Neelam the “government does not listen to anyone, that is why Neelam was forced to take such a step”.