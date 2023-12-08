GORAKHPUR GIRL ABSCONDS AFTER FILING COMPLAINT AGAINST MOTHER FOR SELLING HER

Gorakhpur: A girl from Chiluatal, who lodged a complaint against her mother and her friend for selling her to a young man for Rs 4 lakhs on the pretext of marriage, went missing. The girl managed to flee from Haryana and reached Gorakhpur to save herself, she stated in the complaint. The Gorakhpur police transferred the case to Chiluatal police, who in turn started investigation.

Despite strict instructions from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the police are unable to trace her. The victim hasn't mentioned her contact number in the complaint making it all the more difficult to find her. The girl's parents, who live in Aasra Colony of the Moharipur ward, are not helping in the investigation, the police said.

As per the girl's complaint, a neighbour arranges marriages of girls from poor families in the Chiluatal area. Of the six sisters of the girl, two were already married as arranged by the neighbour. On the request of the victim's mother, she got married to the said man on November 23. Marriage cards were printed and a wedding procession was also organised in the Aasra Colony.

Almost 20 days into the marriage, she was subjected to domestic abuse. Her husband started beating her and forced her to perform indecent acts. It was only then that she realised that she had been sold by her mother and her friend for money. To save her life, she ran from Haryana and reached Gorakhpur to lodge a complaint.

The husband refuted the allegations levelled by the girl. Recently, many such cases have been reported in Gorakhpur. The police are investigating the cases by forming a special group. According to SSP Dr Gaurav Grover, the police are searching for the girl.