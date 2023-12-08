New Delhi : Lok Sabha panel report recommending expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra was presented in the Lower House today. In the 'cash for query' row, Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Sonkar tabled the panel's first report in the House on the TMC MP.

Earlier, when asked about the tabling of the report in the House, Mahua Moitra said that now the people will see the battle of Mahabharata. Speaking to the media, Mahua said "Mother Durga has arrived, we will see. These people who have started snatching clothes will now see the battle of Mahabharata." She also read out a quote from famous poet and former Rajya Sabha Member, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar which said "Destruction befalls a person, conscience dies first," (Jab Naash Manuj par chaata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai).

The ethics panel report was mentioned in the agenda of the list of business of Lok Sabha for the opening day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, it could not be taken up. The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct."