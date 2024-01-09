Sirsa (Haryana): Amid the ongoing scare over the new JN.1 Covid variant, the state health department has been put on alert after three swine flu cases were reported from Haryana's Sirsa district on Tuesday.

Two of the patients are undergoing treatment at Sirsa Civil Hospital and the remaining one at Adesh Medical College in Bathinda. Their family members have been kept on isolation.

The samples of the swine flu patients were collected and sent to Agroha Medical College for testing. Their reports arrived today and all three were tested positive.

On January 5, the health condition of the two of the patients deteriorated following which, they were taken to Sirsa Civil Hospital. A separate six-bed isolation ward has been set up in the civil hospital for the swine flu patients. Both the patients have been shifted to the isolation ward.

The ward has been equipped with necessary medical equipment needed for emergency. Canteen services have also been arranged here to provide food to the patients of the isolation ward.

Dr Budhram, deputy CMO of Sirsa Civil Hospital said three patients were found swine flu positive. Out of which, two patients have been admitted to the isolation ward while one has been shifted to Aadesh Medical College, Bathinda.

On Tuesday, samples of 52 more people were sent to Agroha Medical College for testing while effort is on to collect the samples of those who came in contact with these three patients, Dr Budhram said. Necessary arrangements have been made in Sirsa Civil Hospital to treat swine flu patients, he said.

According to the CMO, common people are being made aware about the precautions that are to be taken to prevent swine flu. Doctors have appealed people who have swine flue symptoms to get themselves tested at nearby hospitals, he added.

Doctors said that some of the common symptoms of swine flu are headache, cough, persistent fever and body ache. Sometimes swine flu patients also complain of sore throat, blocked nose, running nose, difficulty in breathing, weakness, fatigue, muscle strain and vomiting, doctors said.