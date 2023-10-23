Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : Wagh Bakri Tea Group's owner and Executive Director, Parag Desai, succumbed to injuries he received after he fell while trying to ward off an attack by a pack of stray dogs. The 49-year-old Desai passed away on Sunday evening in Ahmedabad due to a brain hemorrhage. The fatal fall took place when Parag Desai went out for an evening walk on October 15.

Parag was on ventilator in the hospital for a few days before the end came. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Parag Desai met with the freak mishap when he was walking on Iskcon Ambli road near his house. After the fall, he was rushed to a private hospital and was found to have sustained a severe head injury.

Doctors performed a surgery on Parag Desai but his health complications deteriorated further and he succumbed to the injuries yesterday.

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil expressed his condolences over the death of Parag Desai. In a post on X, Gohil said: "Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India."