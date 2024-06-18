Diljit Dosanjh Punjabi-fies The Tonight Show, Teaches Jimmy Fallon 'Sat Sri Akal', Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Hyderabad: Indian music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has been creating waves on social media with his backstage fun moments alongside American talk show host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Dosanjh is set to make his debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he will dazzle the audience with a medley of his hit songs like G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. Ahead of his grand appearance, delightful videos capturing his fun moments with Fallon have been shared on the host's official Instagram page.

One video shows Dosanjh teaching Fallon Punjabi phrases, starting with his iconic catchphrase, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye." Fallon gracefully attempts the Punjabi greeting "Sat Sri Akal," much to the amusement of viewers. Diljit's videos with Jimmy garnered love of fans and celebrities alike. Superstar and fellow Punjabi Priyanka Chopra commented on one of the videos, expressing her amusement with, "It's the Oye for me."

Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon 'Sat Sri Akal', Priyanka Chopra reacts (Screen grab)

In another video, Dosanjh and Fallon exchange gloves backstage. The singer gets a customised pair of gloves with the logo of Jimmy's show. dressed in his traditional Punjabi attire, charmed viewers with his spirited rendition of Punjabi music on this esteemed international platform.

Dosanjh shared a series of photos from The Tonight Show studio, captioning them, "The Tonight Show @fallontonight @jimmyfallon @nbc Sound Check Done," further heightening the excitement among his fans.

Dosanjh's upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show marks another significant milestone in his illustrious career. Recently, he made history as the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, showcasing his growing global recognition. He's also been busy with his acting projects, including Amar Singh Chamkila and Crew, and his latest song Bhairava Anthem in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released to much anticipation.

Fans eagerly await Dosanjh's next release, Jatt and Juliet 3, slated to hit theatres on June 27.