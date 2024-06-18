WATCH | Afghanistan Pacer Omarzai Owns Unwanted Record; Concedes Joint-Highest Runs In Over Courtesy Pooran's Carnage

Gros Islet (St Lucia): West Indies showcased sheer domination in the game against Afghanistan on Tuesday beating the opposition by 104 runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The West Indies batters smacked some explosive shots during the fixture and Afghanistan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai entered the books of unwanted records as joint-highest runs were scored from his over.

Pooran was on fire as he smacked the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground during his knock of 98 runs. The most productive over of the innings turned out to be the fourth one bowled by Omarzai as he leaked 36 runs from it.

Pooran tried to attack the very first ball of the Omarzai’s over but the ball took his outside edge and flew over third man for a six. The next delivery was a no-ball plus it was pulled for a boundary.

The bowler then attempted a bouncer but it went over the batter’s as well as the wicketkeeper’s head and five wides were awarded to the batting team. The next delivery was a perfect yorker and the batter wasn’t able to hit it. Omarzai then bowled a delivery striding down the leg and four leg-byes were scored.

Pooran then concluded the over with a boundary and a couple of sixes resulting in a 36-run over.

Before the Afghan pacer, England pacer Stuart Broad, Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya, Karim Janat of Afghanistan and Kamran Khan of Qatar had conceded 36 runs from an over in T20Is.

Batting first, West Indies posted 218 runs on the scoreboard and wrapped up the opposition on 114.