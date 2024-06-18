Cong Leader Accused of Duping 4 Haj Pilgrims of Rs 18 Lakh In Amethi, Probe On

Amethi: A Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has been accused of allegedly duping four persons of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of arranging Haj pilgrimage for them.

Based on the complaint of the son of the pilgrims, an FIR has been registered against Congress leader Khurshid Aziz at Kamrauli police station. The leader runs a trust named Al Aziz Social Welfare that makes arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Emanullah, a resident of Mahona Paschim village in Bazar Shukul police station area, had sent his parents and two relatives for Haj pilgrimage through the trust. But, they returned home from the airport itself. Emanullah then lodged a police complaint accusing Aziz of defrauding him of Rs 18 lakh.

In his complaint, Emanullah said that they could not avail government facilities due to delay in getting the passports. After which, he approached Aziz, who demanded Rs 4.5 lakh per person, whereas the total cost usually comes around Rs 7 lakh.

Emanullah told police that he gave money to Aziz in two installments of Rs 17.20 lakh and Rs 80,000. He said that his father Ataullah, mother Zubaida Begum, relatives Shama Parveen and Jasirul Nisha were scheduled to go for Haj.

On May 17, they reached the airport where they were given tourist visas. Emanullah alleged that although they were earlier told that all papers would be handed over at the airport, nobody gave them their travel documents resulting which, they had to face questions from police.

Somehow they called their house and managed to return home. Kamrauli SHO Avinesh Kumar said that a case has been registered in this connection and investigations are underway.

