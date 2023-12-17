Surat(Gujarat): The world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse', built in Surat, Gujarat is all set for its grand inauguration today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state-of-the-art facility spanning over 35.54 acres of land and constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 3400 crores, the Surat Diamond Bourse is India's largest Special Notified Zone (SNZ) for rough diamonds.

The inauguration event will be graced by the presence of PM Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Central and State Ministers, Chairman of Diamond Burse Vallabh Lakhani, Director Mathur Savani, Govind Dholakia, Lalji Patel, Chairman of Surat Diamond Institute Dinesh Navadia. Members of the Bourse Committee, along with professionals from the diamond industry, will also be in attendance.

The grand hub is developed with the primary objective of establishing a world-class business centre for international diamond traders, directly contributing to the state and country's economy and providing employment opportunities for thousands of people. The Bourse aims to facilitate the import, export, and trade of diamonds, gems, and jewellery from India.

Here are 10 key points to understand all about the Surat Diamond Bourse

The Surat Diamond Bourse boasts of accommodating 67,000 people, including traders and visitors, facilitating work and movement. The company has also assured of high-security measures including checkpoints, a public announcement system, and car scanners at the entry gate. The trading hub encompasses 67 lakh square feet of construction, featuring over 4,500 diamond trading offices. It also has a Building Management System (BMS) for monitoring and controlling building utility services. The offices of India's second diamond trading hub are available in various sizes, ranging from 300 sq ft to 1,00,000 sq ft. The structural "spine" connecting each tower to each floor spans 1407 feet in length and is at least 24 feet wide. The facility includes a customs clearance house for import-export. Four different safe (locker) vaults are available in the Spine. Every office provides a garden view. A radiant cooling system with 3,40,000 running metre pipes has been set up to maintain the common passage of the spine cool. The Ground floor of the SDB promises several amenities including a bank, restaurant, and diamond lab for members. It also provides full elevation covered with granite and glass on all sides. The floor heights mentioned by the company are as follows - Ground Floor- 21 feet, Office- 13 feet. The main ceremonial entry reaches a height of 229 feet. According to the company, the electrical system uses Buzz Bar Trunking(BBT) instead of cables. There is also a provision for a separate building for utility services. The SDB is equipped with a centralised cooling system with a chiller and cooling tower. Gardens of 6,000 square metres (3 bighas) between each pair of towers, featuring an atrium with a garden on each floor in the Spine have been set up, with each tower including a luxurious entrance foyer. The Access Control System of the hub ensures touchless and cardless entry. The facility has 5 entry gates, 5 exit gates, and 7 pedestrian gates. 54,000 metric tonnes of iron bars have been utilised in the construction of the SDB, with 5 lakh cubic metres of concrete. The hub incorporates 11.25 lakh square feet of elevation glass. Electrical and IT fibre wires cover 1.2 lakh running metres, along with 5.50 lakh running metres of HVAC, firefighting, and plumbing pipes.