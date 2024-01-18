Several school students dead as boat overturns in lake near Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: At least 14 schoolchildren and a teacher on picnic died after the boat they were in overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday.

A search operation is underway to trace the remaining students, officials said. According to the inputs received from the spot, children and teachers of New Sunrise School had come to Harni Motnath Lake here for a picnic. At around 4:30 pm, the boat with 23 students and four teachers capsized leading to the tragedy.

After receiving information about this incident, officials of Vadodara Corporation and Fire Department reached the lake and started the search and rescue operation on war footing. Sources said the boat was overcrowded and had the carrying capacity for just 14 people.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "I have just learnt that several children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake." "Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies," he said.

Vadodara district collector A B Gor said there were 27 children on the boat. "We are trying to trace and rescue others," he said. "A boat carrying school students, who came here on a picnic, overturned in Harni lake in the afternoon. The fire brigade has so far rescued seven students, while search is on for the missing ones," Vadodara's chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt said.