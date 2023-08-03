Vadodara: In a tragic incident, at least one labourer was killed while six others were trapped after a crane crashed at the construction site of the elevated National High-Speed Rail Corridor in Karjan taluka of Vadodara district in Gujarat on Thursday, officials said. The cause of the mishap was not immediately known.

The incident took place in the morning on the Mangrol-Kambola patch of the elevated high speed rail corridor in Kambola village of the district. Soon after the incident, local police and rescuers including the Fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. An official said that one of the trapped labourers had died on the spot.

However the official confirmation about the death toll was not immediately known. At least six other labourers were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known. An update on the condition of the injured was not immediately known.

Soon after the accident, local civil and police administration officials including Karjan's SDM, Mamlatdar rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Minister of State for Railways Darshanaben Zardosh and MLA Akshay Patel also visited the spot of the accident. The elevated high speed rail corridor in Vadodara, which will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad is being built by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and executed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The high speed rail corridor is included in the list of ambitious and pet projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.