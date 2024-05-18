14-Yr-Old Boy Injured As Mobile Phone Explodes While Charging in Kota

Kota: A 14-year-old boy from a village in Rajasthan's Kota district suffered serious injuries after a mobile phone exploded while charging on Saturday morning. The boy was rushed to the community health centre of Kanwas for treatment.

Vijay Nayak was holding the phone in his hand while it was being charged and it suddenly exploded. Hearing the loud sound, his mother ran to the drawing room in panic. She wrapped his hands with a napkin and informed the other family members.

Vijay's father Mahendra, a resident of Mandaliyahedi village said his son suffered severe wounds on his hands and stomach. "We took him to the community health centre of Kanwas and he has sustained multiple stitches on his fingers and thumb. We do not know why and how the phone exploded," Mahendra said.

According to experts, a phone can explode due to many reasons but the most common are battery and manufacturing defects. They said that a new mobile phone should be charged 100 percent and it is advisable to always charge it between 20 to 80 percent.

Experts have suggested not to leave the mobile connected to the charger all night and avoid letting the battery getting overheated. One should avoid using the mobile while it is being charged, they said.