Patan (Gujarat): A family from Gujarat's Patal has approached their MP to arrange for bringing back the body of their 23-year-old son, who reportedly committed suicide in London. The boy earlier sent a voice message saying he was ending his life as he was being bullied.

Meet Patel from Ranasan village of Patan had gone to London to pursue a course two months back. Five days prior his death, his family back home could not contact him. Suddenly, the family was informed that Meet had died by suicide. They along with the village head have appealed to Patan MP Bharat Dabhi for help in bringing their son's body to the village.

Meet, son of farmer Praveenbhai Jodhabhai Patel of Ranasan village of Chansma taluka, had gone to London on student visa. After he left Ahmedabad airport on September 11, he was in constant touch with his family over phone. The family said they became worried when they found his phone switched off on November 17. After failing to contact him for five days, the family suddenly received the news that he was found dead.

According to the family, on November 19, they received three audio messages from him saying he was being bullied by someone and would end his life if the harassment continues. In another message he told that November 19 would be the last day of his life. Also, he asked his parents to forgive him for wasting Rs 15 lakh for his education. Wishing his sister a happily married life, he bid farewell to his family.

"We want to know what happened to Meet that he had to commit suicide. Who forced him to die? We don't know whether it was ragging or some other reason," Meet's relative said.

The family along with village sarpanch have sought help from the Gujarat Government and the Government of India through MP Bharat Dabhi for bringing back Meet's body to India.