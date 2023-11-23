BRAHMA KUMARIS SISTERS SUICIDE COPS ARREST PRIME ACCUSED WHO CONTEMPLATED SURRENDER

Agra(Uttar Pradesh): The Agra police on Wednesday arrested Neeraj, the prime accused in the suicide case of two sisters in Brahma Kumari Ashram. The accused has been dodging the police for the last 13 days. Four police teams were engaged in a search operation to nab the accused who was planning to surrender, cops said. During the interrogation, the accused admitted that the two sisters committed suicide on November 10 after he blocked their mobile number on being prodded by them for money.

Earlier, the Agra police had already arrested three accused, and four teams were deployed to catch Neeraj, the main accused in the case. ACP Kheragarh Mahesh Kumar said, "In the the suicide case of two sisters, the prime accused Neeraj was absconding since the first day. Police teams had also gone to Gwalior, Jaipur, Udaipur, Pali, Mount Abu, and Gujarat in search of him. The accused was not found in any of the places".

DCP Sonam Kumar said, "The police team was engaged in search of the main accused. On Wednesday, we received information about Neeraj, who was seen at the Chandsaura border. He had come to surrender in the court. Noticing him there, the police team surrounded and arrested him".

According to the Agra police, Neeraj admitted that he was unwilling to return money to Ekta and Shikha. Both of them used to call him regarding money. After repeated calls, he blocked the numbers of both the sisters. Due to this, both the sisters were under stress as both of them had collected Rs 25 Lakh for the ashram with their own efforts and public support, but Neeraj and the other three accused kept that amount and did not return when asked.

The deceased sisters' family members are in deep shock after the unexpected suicide of the two sisters. They are demanding strict action against the accused. They also want the Brahma Kumari Ashram to be used as an educational institution in the memory of the sisters.

After the suicide, Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Prajapita University issued a circular to all the centre heads to instruct anyone within the religion who suffers from any problem to seek help from seniors.