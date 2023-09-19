GUJARAT BHAVNAGAR ANGANWADI EMPLOYEES LEADER FIGHTING IN SC FOR 24 LAKH WORKERS

Bhavnagar: In an inspiring story, an Anganwadi Employees Union leader in Gujarat's Bhavnagar is fighting for the cause of lakhs of anganwadi workers and helpers in the Supreme Court. Arunbhai Mehta, President of Anganwadi Employees Union of Bhavnagar in Gujarat has provided justice to the Anganwadi workers and helpers across the country.

Mehta has been fighting for justice to the Anganwadi employees seeking salary and gratuity for them. Appearing for the Anganwadi employees in the SC, Arunbhai Mehta, state president of Anganwadi Employees Union, said, "The central and state governments had argued that it is a project, hence honorarium is given.

The Supreme Court rejected this argument, and the Supreme Court said that it is statutory. It's a duty." Mehta informed that case was filed in 2018. He said that following the SC order in favour of the employees, lakhs of Anganwadi employees will benefit in future. According to Mehta, the state government has also taken steps to pay the gratuity amount to the employees.

Mehta said that Rs 7 crore gratuity besides 10 percent interest has been paid to 982 women employees while gratuity amount of Rs 10 crore is still outstanding for about 1500 employees. “Our fight for this continues. Anganwadi sisters across the country will benefit from this decision,” he said. Mehta said the Supreme Court has acknowledged that the Anganwadi employees have served the people during COVID pandemic.

“They have also worked to eradicate polio. Therefore, their salary should also be increased and pension benefits should also be given,” he said. He said that after the decision of the Supreme Court, over 27 lakh Anganwadi employees who are currently serving, as well as retired Anganwadi worker employees will be directly benefited.