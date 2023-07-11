PUNJAB ANGANWADI WORKERS AND HELPERS TO STAGE PROTEST AT JANTAR MANTAR ON JULY 28

Bathinda (Punjab): Around 54,000 anganwadi workers and helpers of Punjab will join in the nationwide protest called by the Anganwadi Employees Federation of India at Jantar Mantar on July 28 on demands of recognition and honorarium hike.

Over 28 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers from across the country are expected to participate at the protest. Their counterparts in Punjab have decided to gather in large numbers to press for their demands before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Preparations for the protest have already been started.

The anganwadi workers and helpers have demanded a hike in their honorarium keeping pace with inflation. Jasvir Kaur, president of All Punjab Anganwadi Employees Union, said despite several requests, they have not been given the status of pre-nursery teachers and demanded that the workers and helpers be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 28,258 and Rs 25,560 respectively compared to Rs 4,500 and Rs 2,250 that they currently get.

According to Kaur, they have been working in anganwadi centers since October 2, 1975 under the ICDS scheme of the Central Government but, even after 48 years, they have not got the status of government employees.

"Anganwadi workers should be given the rank of pre-nursery teachers while helpers should be recognised as grade fourth staff. This apart, the mini anganwadi workers should be recognised as permanent workers and paid full salary. Summer and winter vacations should be provided in anganwadi centers at par with government primary schools," he said.

Among other demands included benefits of pension, gratuity and health facilities for the workers and helpers, Kaur said while accusing the Centre of a step-motherly attitude towards them.