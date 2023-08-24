GANGSTER LAWRENCE BISHNOI TO BE PRODUCED IN GUJARAT COURT IN CROSS BORDER DRUG SMUGGLING CASE TODAY

Kutch: The Gujarat Police, which got the custody of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the Punjab Police will be produce him in the Nalia court in Gujarat's Kutch on Thursday in connection with a cross-border heroin smuggling case, sources said. Bishnoi who was lodged in the Bathinda jail in Punjab was flown to Gujarat on Wednesday after the Gujarat Police took his custody in connection with the probe into the cross-border drug smuggling case.

It can be recalled that the Gujarat Police and the Indian Coast Guard seized a Pakistani boat and arrested six Pakistani nationals with 34 kg heroin worth around Rs 200 crore on September 14 last year. During the subsequent interrogation of the Pakistani nationals, they told the investigators that the drugs were smuggled into the Indian side at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Accordingly, a case under the NDPS Act was registered against Bishnoi. Later, Bishnoi was presented in Nalia Court on 25 April and 9 May in the court. After completion of remand, he was kept in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail. Last month, Bishnoi was produced in the Chandigarh District Court in connection with the 2019 Sonu Shah murder case.

Punjab police have booked Bishnoi along with six others in connection with the murder case. Property dealer Rajveer alias Sonu Shah was shot dead a this office at Burail in Sector-45 on Sept. 28, 2019. Following the murder, the Punjab police had booked seven accused including Bishnoi on charges of murder. Bishnoi is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala in May last year.