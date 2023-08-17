GANGSTER LAWRENCE BISHNOI PRODUCED IN CHANDIGARH COURT IN 2019 SONU SHAH MURDER CASE

Chandigarh: Punjab Police is framing charges against dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and six others in the 2019 Sonu Shah murder case at the Chandigarh District Court on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, sources said. Bishnoi is being produced in the court by the Chandigarh Police amid tight security with the District Court shifted to the cantonment in view of security issues.

Bishnoi is the main accused in the Sonu Shah murder case among six other co-accused in the case related to the murder of property dealer Rajveer alias Sonu Shah. Shah was shot dead a this office at Burail in Sector-45 on Sept. 28, 2019. Following the high profile murder case, the Chandigarh police registered a case of murder against a total of seven accused including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi's aide shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar

Besides Lawrence Bishnoi, a hotelier named Dharmendra Singh, Shubham Prajapati, Manjeet, Abhishek alias Bunty, Deepak Ranga and gangster Raju Basodi are the other accused in the murder case. After the murder of Sonu Shah, Lawrence Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the murder by putting a post on the Internet. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Bathinda Jail.

Bishnoi is also the main accused in the murder of famous singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in May last year. Pertinently, in April this year, police claimed that Deepak, the sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang had killed Sonu Shah at his office in Burail, Sector 45, and two students in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 15 at the behest of Bishnoi and gangster Raju Basodi.