CUP WILL DEFINITELY BE OURS FANS GATHER OUTSIDE AHMEDABAD HOTEL CHEERING MEN IN BLUE

Ahmedabad: With two days to go for the final match of Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium, the city is abuzz with excitement as fans thronged outside the hotel where Team India is staying. People from remotest corners of the state would travel to the stadium on November 19 for the final match.

It is more than a decade that India has climbed to the World Cup final. The Men in Blue won all the 10 matches played in the tournament so far. Team India will be playing at the finals for the fourth time. Previously, in 1983, India defeated West Indies by 43 runs, in 2003, India was beaten by Australia by 125 runs and in 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets.

"This time, Team India is in a very good shape and had easily beaten New Zealand in the semi-finals. Compared to Australia, India is a far more stronger team. So we will definitely win and the cup will be ours this time," said a fan who has travelled to the city from the suburbs.

Rohit Sharma's team reached the Ahmedabad after recording a stunning performance against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. At ITC Narmada Hotel, the 'Men in Blue' were given a grand welcome. The hotel staff accorded a guard of honour to the team as they went inside through the lobby.

Meanwhile, a huge gathering has been waiting outside the hotel to take a glimpse of their favourite players. "I have come from Jamnagar and have been standing here since morning. I wish that I can spot Rohit or Shami," said a cricket enthusiast.

A homemaker, who had also come here with her family said that she would be at the stadium of Sunday. "The kitchen would be closed on that day. We would not cook but would not feel hungry. Witnessing Team India's victory would fill our stomach," she laughed.

"My favourite player is Virat Kohli and I bless him and the team for the finals," said a septuagenarian who was standing in the crowd. A young boy from Jamnagar said, "My favourite player is Jadeja, who also hails from Jamnagar". Another boy from Kalupur said he wants Rohit Sharma to score a century.