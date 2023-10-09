3 OF A FAMILY LIVESTOCK CHARRED TO DEATH AFTER TRUCK CATCHES FIRE DUE TO SHORT CIRCUIT IN ARAVALI

Aravali (Gujarat): Three of a family including a pregnant woman and her 6-year-old daughter were charred to death along with 150 sheep and goats when a truck they were travelling in caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead high-tension wire near Modasa in Gujarat's Aravali today, police said.

According to the police, the truck was carrying the family and their livestock from Rajasthan to Bamanwad village near Modasa in Aravali district. Suddenly, the vehicle entered a grazing field which had a high-tension wire running over it. As soon as the truck came in contact with the wire, it was set ablaze due to a short-circuit.

A couple and their daughter who were setting in the driver's cabin were burnt to death on the spot. Also the sheep and goats loaded behind the truck met the same fate. Police said that efforts are on to identify the deceased couple and the child.

When local people noticed that the truck was engulfed in fire, they informed the fire brigade and the electricity department. Three fire brigades reached the spot and the fire was brought under control after sometime.

"A probe has been launched into the incident. Prima facie, it seems that the truck caught fire after coming in contact with high-tension wire but the matter is being investigated. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said police.