THREE MEMBERS OF A FAMILY CHARRED TO DEATH IN KARNATAKA ONE ESCAPES WITH BURN INJURIES

Shivamogga (Karnataka): In a suicide pact, three members of a family were burnt alive and one was seriously injured at Aralasurali village in Theerthahalli on Sunday, the police said. This incident took place in a house near Ganapatikatte Rice Mill on Hosanagar Road and a suicide pact was suspected, the police said. House owner Raghavendra (63), wife Nagaratna (55) and son Sriram (34) died while another son Bharat (30) was seriously injured and was admitted to Mcgann Hospital in Shivamogga. The house was partially burnt in the incident.

According to the police, Raghavendra was a priest at a temple in the village and nobody knows why the family had resorted to the extreme step. The police said villagers noticed smoke emanating from the house and immediately rushed to the house and tried to rescue them, but Bharat, the youngest son of Raghavendra, was rescued and he has admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered in this regard at Theerthahalli Police Station.

Theerthahalli BJP MLA Arag Jyanendra expressed shock over the incident. After receiving the information, the FSL team rushed to the spot and the reason behind the mishap will be known after the investigation," Jyanendra said.