VHP FILES COMPLAINT ALLEGING SOME DUPING PEOPLE BY COLLECTING FUNDS IN NAME OF AYODHYA TEMPLE TRUST

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday said "some people" have been seeking funds in the name of the Ayodhya Ram temple trust without any approval and a complaint has been made to Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union home ministry requesting for immediate action against them.

In a post on X, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also cautioned people against falling into the trap of people "trying to dupe" them in the name of the temple trust - Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He also shared on the microblogging site the complaint sent to the Uttar Pradesh police chief, a copy of which was marked to Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Beware! Some people are trying to cheat people carrying fake ID of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra," the VHP spokesperson Bansal said in in post on X. "We have sent the formal Complaint to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, Lucknow Range IG to take immediate steps in the matter of faith," Bansal said in another post on the microblogging site.