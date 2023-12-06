New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have registered the maximum number of kidnapping and murder cases in 2022, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report reveals.

According to the NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh registered 16263 abduction cases in 2022 as compared to 14554 registered in 2021. Similarly, Maharashtra registered 12260 kidnapping cases in 2022 in comparison to 10502 in 2021 and Bihar recorded 11822 cases of kidnapping in 2022 against a total of 10198 in 2021.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh registered 3491 cases of murder in 2022, followed by Bihar (2930) and Maharashtra (2295). In 2021, Uttar Pradesh had recorded 3717 cases of murder followed by 2799 in Bihar and 2330 in Maharashtra.

Numbers across India

The NCRB data showed an overall increase in cases of kidnapping across the country with 1,07,588 such cases registered in 2022, an increase of 5.8 per cent since 2021 (1,01,707 cases). The NCRB under the Home Ministry compiled the data after receiving inputs from the states and Union Territories.

A total of 1,10,140 (21,278 male, 88,861 female and 1 transgender) victims were reported kidnapped or abducted during 2022, out of which 76,069 (13,970 male and 62,099 female) were children and 34,071 (7,308 male, 26,762 female and 1 transgender) victims were adult. Of those kidnapped, 1,17,083 persons (21,199 male, 95,883 female and 1 transgender) were recovered out of which 1,16,109 persons were recovered alive and 974 persons were found dead.