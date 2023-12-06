Hyderabad: Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad have emerged as the safest cities in India, recording the least number of cognisable offences per lakh population among metropolises, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report reveals.

According to the NCRB report, Kolkata has once again come up as the safest city in India for the third year in a row. The city reported 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, followed by Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2).

The NCRB has calculated the crime rate in the year 2022 in 19 metro cities of the country with a population of more than 20 lakh. Except for Coimbatore (430.0) and Chennai (450.1), no other cities are anywhere near. On the contrary, Delhi (1952.5) has recorded the highest crime rate followed by Kochi (1358.2) and Indore (1251.8).