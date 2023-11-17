New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the use of artificial intelligence for creating 'deep fake' as 'problematic' while addressing the media at BJP's Diwali Milan programme here on Friday.

"Use of artificial intelligence for creating 'deep fake' is problematic, and I urge the media to educate people", said Modi.

As the most revered festival in North India, Chhath Puja commences today, Modi said that the four-day long festival has become 'rashtriya parva' and it's a matter of great happiness.