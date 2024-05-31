Anjali Clears the Air on Balakrishna 'Push' Controversy: 'I would like to express that...'

Hyderabad: Actor Anjali, who faced a push from Nandamuri Balakrishna at a recent event, has finally spoken out about the incident. On Friday, she took to social media to share a video from the event.

In the video, Anjali and Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen chatting, sharing high-fives, and laughs. The moment when Balakrishna pushed Anjali was also captured in the clip. After the clip went viral and took social media by storm, Anjali broke silence on being "pushed" by Balakrishna during Gangs of Godavari promotional event.

In her tweet alongside the video, Anjali expressed her gratitude to Balakrishna Garu for attending the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event. She emphasized the mutual respect and friendship they share, stating it was delightful to share the stage with him again. "I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence," she wrote on social media.

The actor further clarified that she shares a great bond with Balakrishna and being on stage with him was 'wonderful'. Alongside the video from the event, Anjali wrote, "I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other and we share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again." The actor has disabled comments on the post.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, opinions were divided. While some celebrities criticised Balakrishna, others defended him. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, director Hansal Mehta and actor Nakuul Mehta took to social media criticising Balakrishna's behavior.

The event where the incident occurred was a promotional event for Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu film Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty and Anjali.