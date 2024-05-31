Brief Exchange of Fire Between Security Forces, Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces and militants engaged in a brief exchange of fire in Marha Buffliaz area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late night on Thursday, reorts said.

It is learnt that the security forces on late night on Thursday received specific intelligence input about presence of some militants in the area. Acting on the inputs, a search operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and army in general area of Marha Buffliaz near DKG.

While the search party intensified the searches, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, leading to brief gunfight, reports said.

It is learnt that after brief exchange of fire, the militants fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness and thick foliage in the area. There was no loss of life to the security forces or the fleeing militants at the time this report was being filed.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down the fleeing militants.

The encounter in Poonch district came a day after the Border Security Force personnel fired several rounds to shoot down a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir. A BSF spokesperson said that the alert personnel detected the drone activity from across the border in Khanetar garrison at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. The troops fired over three dozen rounds on the drone to bring it down as per the BSF spokesperson.