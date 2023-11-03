TRAI TO SC MOBILE NUMBER GETS DEACTIVATED AFTER 90 DAYS WHATSAPP CLEANS DATA AFTER 45 DAYS

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti said it is from the counter affidavit filed by respondent no. 2, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), that the cellular mobile telephone number once deactivated for non-usage or disconnected on the request of a subscriber, is not allocated to the new subscriber for at least a period of 90 days. TRAI’s affidavit was filed through advocate Sandeep Kapur.