A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud declined to interfere with Chief Justice Diwaker’s order. The apex court observed that certain things should remain within the realm of Chief Justice of the High Court. The single-judge bench of the High Court was hearing the plea challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists in Varanasi.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, represented the mosque committee, before the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. During the hearing, the bench said, “We should not interfere with the order of the chief justice of the high court. In high courts, it is a very standard practice….”. Ahmadi said it was unfair to the judge hearing the case. The CJI said the chief justice of the high court had indicated the reasons, while declining to interfere with the high court’s decision and before dismissing the plea, the CJI perused the reasons for the transfer of the case. The CJI said he did not want to read it in open court.