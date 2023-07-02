TOMATO PRICES WILL GO DOWN ASSURES UNION MINISTER PIYUSH GOYAL

New Delhi: Amid the spiralling prices of tomatoes in the country, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday assured that the costs will go down once the commodity will start arriving from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

The prices of tomatoes, which are used in many recipes, have skyrocketed at several places in India. In Hyderabad, tomatoes are being sold at around Rs 150 per kilogram, bringing tears to the eyes of the consumers. In cities like Jammu and Chennai, they were being sold at around Rs 120 per kg.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Shopkeeper offers one kg tomatoes free per mobile phone

"Tomato is the only commodity whose price has increased during the week. We all know that due to unseasonal rains, the prices of tomatoes have increased," Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to Goyal as soon as tomatoes start arriving from Himachal Pradesh and some places of Karnataka, the prices will go down. "If we compare the prices from last year, there is not much difference. The prices of potatoes and onions are under control," the Union Minister claimed.

On Friday June 30, Consumers Affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had also said that the price hike of tomatoes was a temporary issue and that it happens every year during the Monsoon. The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday July 1 had said its agriculture marketing department was selling tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg at 103 Rythu Bazars located across the state to provide relief to consumers.

Also read: Researchers reveal tomatoes' health benefits to gut microbes