Skyrocketing prices: One kg tomatoes on purchase of mobile, unique offer at Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) : All sections of people have come under the impact of skyrocketing prices of vegetable and commodities. Tomato prices are also soaring to new heights. In such a situation, to attract the people, a mobile vendor has started a unique offer. One kilo of tomato is being given free of cost to those who buying a mobile phone from his shop. As a result, customers are making a beeline to the shop.

Upendra Kumar has a shop selling mobiles in a village of Baghpat. Due to inflation, there was shortage of customers, then Upendra announced a unique offer. It was announced to give one kg of tomato free on the purchase of one mobile. The customers who reach the shop are getting its benefit. The shop owner said that the prices of tomatoes have increased. In such a situation, he has taken this step in the interest of the common man.

He said that the idea was that even if one kilo of tomatoes along with the mobile reaches people's homes, then they will get some relief. Manoj Kumar, who came to the shop, said that he was trying to buy a mobile phone when some people in the area told him that 1 kg tomato was being given free with the phone. So we thought that this way, tomato will also come to the house.

The resident said that as inflation was very high, they were not buying more tomatoes, at least on the pretext of availing of this offer, they would be getting some tomatoes. Another customer Harish Kumar said that he had come to buy mobile and one kilo of tomatoes will also be available with the phone. Due to increase in prices, now vegetables were being bought without tomatoes. Mobile had to be bought somewhere and, if taken here, they would give one kilo of tomatoes free of cost, he said.