SUKESH WRITES TO LG SEEKING TRANSFER TO JAIL OUTSIDE DELHI OVER DEATH THREATS

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in jail in the alleged Rs 200 crore cheating case, has written to Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena alleging that he has been threatened of being poisoned and requested for transferring to another prison. Saxena has forwarded Chandrasekhar's letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

According to LG office sources, Chandrashekhar had submitted an application seeking transfer from prison to LG on July 8. He requested Saxena to shift him to some other jail outside Delhi. In his application, Chandrashekhar alleged that there was a threat to his life by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with excise policy linked money laundering case.

Chandrasekhar wrote that his lawyer had received a threat call from a person, who told about poisoning his food in the prison if he did not withdraw his statements against Kejriwal and Jain. Chandrashekhar wrote that his mother had also received similar threat calls where the caller threatened to kill him in the prison if he did not withdraw his charges against the two leaders. He claimed that even jail authorities were being threatened to kill him.