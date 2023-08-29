CONMAN SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR WRITES LETTER TO UNION MINISTERS OFFERS RS 30 CRORE DONATION FOR DESTITUTE GIRLS ON RAKSHA BANDHAN

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail in the alleged Rs 200 crore cheating case, has written yet another letter to the union Education Minister and Minister of Women and Child Development offering to donate Rs 30 crore for poor girls on upcoming Raksha Bandhan, sources said. It is learnt that in the three-page letter, Sukesh has requested both the ministries that on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, he wants to give a donation of Rs 30 crore to tribal, poor and disabled sisters with the intervention of the government.

Sources said that in the letter, Sukesh has said that the Beti Padhao Beti Bachao campaign of the Central government is going on under the leadership of the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, which is a matter of great pride. “Being a responsible citizen of India, I want to do something for the girl child of the country,” Sukesh said in the letter.

Also read: Conman Sukesh's birthday letter to Jacqueliene Fernandez promises bright future together

Sukesh has written in his letter that he wants to donate the Rs 30 crores as scholarship to the girls of the weaker section of the society and this fund will be sent to the government through demand draft. He said that the amount will be given to departments of Education and Women and Child Development through different organizations and NGOs.

Sukesh further wanted to help the government more in the coming times. The conman has also wished on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival of Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the love between brother and sister is being observed in India on Aug. 30, Wednesday. Pertinently, Sukesh had written a heartfelt birthday letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on her 38th birthday on Aug. 11.